APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

