APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 118,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027,527. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

