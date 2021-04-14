Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aperam from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.5166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

