Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at C$18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.17. Aphria has a 12-month low of C$3.93 and a 12-month high of C$40.93. The stock has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of -23.45.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

