Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.36.

AMAT opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.72. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

