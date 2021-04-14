Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $44.69. 3,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 207,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

