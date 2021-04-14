AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $146.33 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $147.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

