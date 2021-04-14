ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

ARX traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.46. The company had a trading volume of 651,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,604. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.81. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.83.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

