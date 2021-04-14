ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €34.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.06 ($30.65).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

