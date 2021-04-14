Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $27.10

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $28.79. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 194 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $64,878.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $52,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $899,405 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

