Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Ardagh Group worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $497.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

ARD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

