Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

