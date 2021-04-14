Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

ARNA opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $4,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,351 shares of company stock worth $9,720,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,156,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after buying an additional 128,708 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 854,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,619,000 after buying an additional 291,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $59,444,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

