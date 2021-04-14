Ark Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.97 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. Ark has a market cap of $324.74 million and $6.97 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $2.53 or 0.00004017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,628,370 coins and its circulating supply is 128,507,473 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

