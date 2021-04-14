Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.20 ($8.47) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.89 ($8.10).

AT1 stock remained flat at $€6.30 ($7.41) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.60. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of €6.53 ($7.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

