Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.20

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.20 and last traded at $115.97, with a volume of 1648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.69.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.