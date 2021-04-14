Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ARTL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 1,163,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,941. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.52. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.67.

ARTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

