Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,140. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $246.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day moving average of $198.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

