Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 57 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 53,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $165,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $847,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,718,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $36.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,363.25. 88,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,323. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,186.21 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,120.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,183.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

