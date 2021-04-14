Arvest Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 107.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,484,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $202,645,000 after purchasing an additional 130,360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 47,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 400,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 322,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,127,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.