Arvest Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1,006.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,607 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.86. The company had a trading volume of 53,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,972. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $145.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

