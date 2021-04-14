Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,031 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 30,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,135. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average is $123.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

