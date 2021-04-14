ASML (ASML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASML stock opened at $629.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $653.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $579.41 and its 200 day moving average is $492.50.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

