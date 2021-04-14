ASML’s (ASML) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $631.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $653.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

