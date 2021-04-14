ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 136.4% in March

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of ASOMY stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. ASOS has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

ASOMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

