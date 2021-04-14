Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.33 Million

Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post $263.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.00 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $305.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 987,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,739,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,521,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,860,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after acquiring an additional 367,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.