Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Down 86.3% in March

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Athena Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

