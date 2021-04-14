Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 335 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, hitting $307.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,434. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $161.57 and a one year high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

