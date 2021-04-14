Atlas Brown Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.51. 165,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,769. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $215.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

