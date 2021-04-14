Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 702.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,151. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.14 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.