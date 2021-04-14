Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 692 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,078,750. The company has a market capitalization of $345.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

