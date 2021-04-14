Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.11. The company has a market capitalization of $868.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock valued at $377,025,696. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.28.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.