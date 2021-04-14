Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $804.77. 5,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.00 and a fifty-two week high of $810.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $736.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $740.91.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.