Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 387 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 11,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.27. 766,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,306,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

