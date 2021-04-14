Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 704 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.91. The stock had a trading volume of 121,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

