Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Down 2.9%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. 46 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 916,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The company has a market cap of $551.68 million, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In related news, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $343,016.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atomera by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Atomera by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

