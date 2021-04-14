Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Down 6.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.36. 127,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,861,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth $768,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 418,049 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.