Auto (AUTO) Price Hits $3,839.15 on Top Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Auto has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $3,839.15 or 0.06162072 BTC on popular exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $56.05 million and $19.33 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00062095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00018942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00088522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00632345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

