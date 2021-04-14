Avangrid, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Avangrid has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. 349,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.