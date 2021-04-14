Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Short Interest Down 97.6% in March

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avistar Communications stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,007. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Avistar Communications has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.42.

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

