AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of RCEL opened at $20.76 on Monday. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Equities analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

