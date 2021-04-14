AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of AVROBIO worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $443.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

