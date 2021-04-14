BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAESY. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

BAE Systems stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. 117,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

