Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Update

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 12,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Bahamas Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

