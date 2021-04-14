Ballew Advisors Inc Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

