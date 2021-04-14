Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

IYY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.28. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.80. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

