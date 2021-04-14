Ballew Advisors Inc Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 201.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,695,000 after buying an additional 89,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 262,456 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 560,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period.

BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. 1,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,652. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

