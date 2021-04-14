Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 2,105 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 122.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,676,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $341.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

