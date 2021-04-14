Ballew Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 97.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.49. 1,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

