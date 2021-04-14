Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.95. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 179 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 268.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

